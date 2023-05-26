Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) has surged by 11.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a 35.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATOS is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATOS is $4.63, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for ATOS is 126.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATOS on May 26, 2023 was 362.18K shares.

ATOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has seen a 35.46% increase in the past week, with a 59.75% rise in the past month, and a 29.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for ATOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.63% for ATOS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.60% for the last 200 days.

ATOS Trading at 37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +52.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +35.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7183. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.