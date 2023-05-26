Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -11.28% drop in the past month, and a -34.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for ASB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 6.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASB is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is $19.89, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 146.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On May 26, 2023, ASB’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 15.57. However, the company has seen a -0.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASB Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from GERKEN R JAY, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $16.07 back on May 02. After this action, GERKEN R JAY now owns 42,036 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $48,207 using the latest closing price.

Haddad Michael J, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, purchase 5,750 shares at $17.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Haddad Michael J is holding 5,750 shares at $99,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.