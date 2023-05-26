Assessing the Risk and Potential of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) Stock

In the past week, ODFL stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly gain of 1.53% and a quarterly plunge of -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for ODFL’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is 25.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for ODFL is 96.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On May 26, 2023, ODFL’s average trading volume was 715.57K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has jumped by 3.23 compared to previous close of 300.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ODFL Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.55. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Bates David J., who sale 1,208 shares at the price of $344.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Bates David J. now owns 14,082 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $416,410 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $351.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 822,707 shares at $7,036,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.