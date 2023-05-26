Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen a -7.17% decrease in the past week, with a 5.96% gain in the past month, and a 24.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 26.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNTH is $122.38, which is $32.11 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume for LNTH on May 26, 2023 was 996.07K shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has decreased by -7.75 compared to its previous closing price of 97.85. However, the company has seen a -7.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LNTH Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.99. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 77.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.93 back on May 18. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 92,743 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $146,895 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Robert J. Jr., the CFO and Treasurer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $99.36 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Marshall Robert J. Jr. is holding 118,298 shares at $993,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.