Assessing the Risk and Potential of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 17.57% increase in the past week, with a 44.69% gain in the past month, and a 13.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.51% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CRDO is $13.78, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CRDO on May 26, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. However, the company has seen a 17.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRDO Trading at 37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +43.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $10.51 back on May 22. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 400,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,523,216 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 24,446 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 225,554 shares at $243,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. The total capital return value is set at -7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.02. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.89. Total debt to assets is 4.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.