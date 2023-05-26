Arteris Inc. (AIP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIP is $13.40, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for AIP is 18.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for AIP on May 26, 2023 was 115.17K shares.

AIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) has jumped by 13.43 compared to previous close of 5.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIP’s Market Performance

Arteris Inc. (AIP) has seen a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 69.84% gain in the past month and a -2.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for AIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.50% for AIP’s stock, with a 18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIP Trading at 48.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +72.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Arteris Inc. saw 49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from Hawkins Nicholas B., who sale 768 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hawkins Nicholas B. now owns 281,847 shares of Arteris Inc., valued at $4,009 using the latest closing price.

Alpern Paul L, the VP and General Counsel of Arteris Inc., sale 403 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Alpern Paul L is holding 7,505 shares at $2,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.28 for the present operating margin

+88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc. stands at -54.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc. (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.80. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arteris Inc. (AIP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.