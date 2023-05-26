Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, AMBP stock has gone down by -3.28%, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly plunge of -30.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for AMBP’s stock, with a -26.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMBP is $5.16, which is $1.96 above the current price. The public float for AMBP is 148.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBP on May 26, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

AMBP) stock’s latest price update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBP Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.