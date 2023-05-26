Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock Observes 20.24% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ACGL stock has gone down by -3.88%, with a monthly gain of 0.12% and a quarterly surge of 4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for ACGL’s stock, with a 20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACGL is $81.79, which is $10.57 above the current price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on May 26, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 71.77. However, the company has experienced a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACGL Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.97. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.