Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Stock Experiences -12.89% Monthly Change

The stock of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has seen a 31.03% increase in the past week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month, and a -42.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.26% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.98% for AUVI’s stock, with a -46.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is $2.50, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for AUVI is 6.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUVI on May 26, 2023 was 287.83K shares.

The stock price of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) has dropped by -10.55 compared to previous close of 0.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUVI Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.09%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5191. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at -82.30. Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -50.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.