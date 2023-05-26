Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a 4.64% gain in the past month, and a -9.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.44% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APO is $78.14, which is $11.81 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 328.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for APO on May 26, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has soared by 2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 62.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Listed Private-Equity Firms Stress Credit Role

APO Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.78. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 10,902 shares at the price of $66.08 back on May 23. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 34,455,950 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $720,404 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 332,539 shares at $65.51 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 34,466,852 shares at $21,783,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -18.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,642.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.26. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,638.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.