AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 23.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is above average at 33.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $23.38, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AU on May 26, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stock saw a decrease of -2.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.09% and a quarterly a decrease of 39.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.33% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

AU Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.04. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.