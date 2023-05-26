Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (ANGN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) has gone up by 15.28% for the week, with a 21.07% rise in the past month and a 37.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.06% for ANGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.46% for ANGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is $1.50, The public float for ANGN is 20.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGN on May 26, 2023 was 59.09K shares.

ANGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) has jumped by 7.15 compared to previous close of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANGN Trading at 35.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares surge +22.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGN rose by +17.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7839. In addition, Angion Biomedica Corp. saw 12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1322.73 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angion Biomedica Corp. stands at -1686.53. The total capital return value is set at -45.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.07. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -51.40 for asset returns.

Based on Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81. Total debt to assets is 7.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -33.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.