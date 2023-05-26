Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is above average at 26.50x. The 36-month beta value for VRTX is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRTX is $372.35, which is $41.66 above than the current price. The public float for VRTX is 256.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on May 26, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 332.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Vertex Stock Falls as FDA Places Clinical Hold on Diabetes Treatment

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has experienced a -3.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.90% drop in the past month, and a 14.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for VRTX’s stock, with a 7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRTX Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.75. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Sanna Bastiano, who sale 2,850 shares at the price of $350.00 back on May 08. After this action, Sanna Bastiano now owns 32,038 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $997,500 using the latest closing price.

LEIDEN JEFFREY M, the Executive Chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 1,125 shares at $349.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LEIDEN JEFFREY M is holding 35,387 shares at $392,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.