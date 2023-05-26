Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

The 36-month beta value for VSTM is also noteworthy at 0.75.

The public float for VSTM is 198.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of VSTM on May 26, 2023 was 646.44K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) has jumped by 26.02 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM’s stock has risen by 25.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.55% and a quarterly rise of 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for Verastem Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.17% for VSTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

VSTM Trading at 35.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +49.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4399. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 75 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Apr 05. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 101,397 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $28 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 378 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 101,472 shares at $159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.