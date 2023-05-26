Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UDR Inc. (UDR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 127.87x. The 36-month beta value for UDR is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UDR is $45.43, which is $6.74 above than the current price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on May 26, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has dropped by -1.12 compared to previous close of 39.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR’s stock has fallen by -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly drop of -10.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for UDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

UDR Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.62. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, UDR Inc. (UDR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.