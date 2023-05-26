Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

The 36-month beta value for MRNS is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRNS is $23.60, which is $16.57 above than the current price. The public float for MRNS is 47.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume of MRNS on May 26, 2023 was 646.41K shares.

MRNS) stock’s latest price update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.46 compared to its previous closing price of 7.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRNS’s Market Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has experienced a -13.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.10% drop in the past month, and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for MRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.79% for MRNS’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRNS Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNS fell by -13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 76.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNS starting from Austin Charles, who sale 1,073 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Feb 06. After this action, Austin Charles now owns 5,277 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,964 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Seth H. Z., the Director of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Fischer Seth H. Z. is holding 6,026 shares at $6,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.69 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -77.78. The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92.

Based on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -9.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.