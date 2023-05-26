Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is above average at 4.50x. The 36-month beta value for HLF is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLF is 96.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.13% of that float. The average trading volume of HLF on May 26, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HLF) stock’s latest price update

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 12.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/23/21 that Get In on the Ground Floor With Herbalife

HLF’s Market Performance

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has seen a -15.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.17% decline in the past month and a -41.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for HLF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.49% for HLF’s stock, with a -37.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLF Trading at -23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF fell by -15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, Herbalife Ltd. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Gratziani Stephan Paulo, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $14.06 back on May 08. After this action, Gratziani Stephan Paulo now owns 34,529 shares of Herbalife Ltd., valued at $330,300 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Donal L, the Director of Herbalife Ltd., purchase 15,000 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Mulligan Donal L is holding 30,000 shares at $289,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Equity return is now at value -19.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.