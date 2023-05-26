Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is above average at 37.00x. The 36-month beta value for CIEN is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIEN is $63.39, which is $16.06 above than the current price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on May 26, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 45.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIEN’s Market Performance

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a 4.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.22% gain in the past month and a 1.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for CIEN’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIEN Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.50. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Rothenstein David M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $43.50 back on May 15. After this action, Rothenstein David M now owns 240,975 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $152,250 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $43.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 98,230 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.