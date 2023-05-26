Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) is above average at 230.44x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCCS is $11.70, which is $1.01 above than the current price. The public float for CCCS is 602.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on May 26, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has increased by 2.27 when compared to last closing price of 10.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCCS’s stock has risen by 8.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.72% and a quarterly rise of 15.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.28% for CCCS’s stock, with a 14.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCCS Trading at 15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +18.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Fredman Marc, who sale 3,038 shares at the price of $10.17 back on May 24. After this action, Fredman Marc now owns 173,133 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $30,885 using the latest closing price.

Fredman Marc, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 199,605 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Fredman Marc is holding 176,171 shares at $2,030,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In summary, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.