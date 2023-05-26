Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is above average at 21.86x. The 36-month beta value for ABC is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABC is $189.13, which is $18.33 above than the current price. The public float for ABC is 162.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ABC on May 26, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has dropped by -0.52 compared to previous close of 171.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC’s stock has fallen by -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.83% and a quarterly rise of 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for ABC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.99% for the last 200 days.

ABC Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.42. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Campbell Elizabeth S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $174.12 back on May 17. After this action, Campbell Elizabeth S now owns 11,893 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,305,884 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 292,792 shares at $170.77 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 33,366,388 shares at $50,000,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.