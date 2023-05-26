An In-Depth Look at Weibo Corporation’s (WB) Stock Performance

The stock of Weibo Corporation (WB) has gone down by -8.81% for the week, with a -7.88% drop in the past month and a -25.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.43% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WB is $24.00, which is $9.03 above the current price. The public float for WB is 129.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on May 26, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has decreased by -4.67 when compared to last closing price of 16.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WB Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -19.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.