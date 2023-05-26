An In-Depth Look at Peraso Inc.’s (PRSO) Stock Performance

The stock of Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has seen a 53.13% increase in the past week, with a 14.22% gain in the past month, and a -38.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 52.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.42% for PRSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.91% for PRSO’s stock, with a -56.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRSO is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Peraso Inc. (PRSO) is $1.38, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for PRSO is 11.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On May 26, 2023, PRSO’s average trading volume was 156.08K shares.

PRSO) stock’s latest price update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO)’s stock price has plunge by 20.99relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 53.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRSO Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.66%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRSO rose by +53.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3750. In addition, Peraso Inc. saw -32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.14 for the present operating margin

+25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peraso Inc. stands at -217.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.