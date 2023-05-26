An In-Depth Look at Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) Stock Performance

In the past week, CLS stock has gone up by 2.02%, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly plunge of -11.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Celestica Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for CLS’s stock, with a 2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is above average at 9.63x. The 36-month beta value for CLS is also noteworthy at 2.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CLS is 102.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on May 26, 2023 was 481.04K shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 11.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLS Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.