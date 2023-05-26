An In-Depth Look at Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) Stock Performance

The stock of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has seen a -10.43% decrease in the past week, with a -15.18% drop in the past month, and a -51.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for BIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.85% for BIG’s stock, with a -54.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIG is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is $10.28, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for BIG is 28.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.80% of that float. On May 26, 2023, BIG’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

BIG stock's latest price update

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has plunge by -5.50relation to previous closing price of 7.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that Big Lots, Hibbett Become Latest Retailers to Show Inflation Pain

BIG Trading at -25.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.17. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc. (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 270.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.