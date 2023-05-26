Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $49.67, which is $24.74 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.06% of that float. On May 26, 2023, AMLX’s average trading volume was 964.14K shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.94 in relation to previous closing price of 26.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX’s stock has fallen by -5.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.41% and a quarterly drop of -24.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.64% for AMLX’s stock, with a -21.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMLX Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from FRATES JAMES M, who sale 32,500 shares at the price of $26.94 back on May 16. After this action, FRATES JAMES M now owns 55,676 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $875,451 using the latest closing price.

Yeramian Patrick D, the Chief Medical Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,965 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Yeramian Patrick D is holding 208,417 shares at $347,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.