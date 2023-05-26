Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by analysts is $251.83, which is $38.14 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 532.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.24M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.74 in relation to its previous close of 221.32. However, the company has experienced a -3.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that Elizabeth Warren and the FTC Are the Least of Amgen’s Problems

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.94% and a quarterly drop of -6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Amgen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.96% for AMGN’s stock, with a -13.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMGN Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.10. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 210.00, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.