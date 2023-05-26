Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 293.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is 15.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMP is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is $361.73, which is $56.21 above the current market price. The public float for AMP is 103.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On May 26, 2023, AMP’s average trading volume was 656.64K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP stock saw an increase of 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.51% and a quarterly increase of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for AMP’s stock, with a 0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMP Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.55. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Berman Walter Stanley, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $352.07 back on Feb 15. After this action, Berman Walter Stanley now owns 14,360 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $3,520,683 using the latest closing price.

Sweeney Joseph Edward, the PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 6,390 shares at $350.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sweeney Joseph Edward is holding 10,955 shares at $2,238,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.72 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +14.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.33. Equity return is now at value 67.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.21. Total debt to assets is 3.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.