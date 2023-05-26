America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 21.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMX is $406.79, which is -$0.7 below the current price. The public float for AMX is 3.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on May 26, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX’s stock has seen a 2.21% increase for the week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month and a 7.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for AMX’s stock, with a 14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMX Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40.

Based on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.