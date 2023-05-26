Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has dropped by -6.41 compared to previous close of 39.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is $66.47, which is $29.69 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AYX on May 26, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX’s stock has seen a -4.71% decrease for the week, with a -26.10% drop in the past month and a -43.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for AYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.42% for the last 200 days.

AYX Trading at -22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -27.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.40. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Equity return is now at value -192.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.