Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for ALLR is 19.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLR was 3.21M shares.

ALLR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has surged by 17.09 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a 8.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a 8.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.47% drop in the past month, and a -95.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -97.90% for the last 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -74.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -28.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3698. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.