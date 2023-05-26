Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) has increased by 59.17 when compared to last closing price of 2.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 72.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Right Now?

The public float for ALAR is 3.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for ALAR on May 26, 2023 was 22.68K shares.

ALAR’s Market Performance

ALAR’s stock has seen a 72.76% increase for the week, with a 79.06% rise in the past month and a 60.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for Alarum Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.19% for ALAR’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 68.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +53.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +50.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd. saw 43.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.