Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone up by 1.47%, with a monthly gain of 13.16% and a quarterly surge of 22.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for AKAM’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKAM is $92.93, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 149.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume for AKAM on May 26, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

The stock price of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has surged by 1.62 when compared to previous closing price of 87.64, but the company has seen a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Akamai Stock Rises on Strong Results As Security And Cloud Units Grow

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.84. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 286 shares at the price of $87.71 back on May 23. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 87,089 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,085 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 286 shares at $87.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 86,803 shares at $25,031 based on the most recent closing price.

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.