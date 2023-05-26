23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) has plunged by -4.66 when compared to previous closing price of 2.04, but the company has seen a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) by analysts is $5.17, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ME was 1.84M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME stock saw an increase of 0.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.46% and a quarterly increase of -22.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for ME stock, with a simple moving average of -28.04% for the last 200 days.

ME Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 26,259 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 05. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 235,829 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $85,342 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 18,421 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 72,388 shares at $59,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.02 for the present operating margin

+39.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -79.99. The total capital return value is set at -36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.87. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co. (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 92.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.