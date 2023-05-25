Zuora Inc. (ZUO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is $13.00, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 122.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZUO on May 25, 2023 was 863.86K shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) has increased by 18.57 when compared to last closing price of 8.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZUO’s Market Performance

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has seen a 17.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.28% gain in the past month and a 17.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.62% for ZUO’s stock, with a 26.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZUO Trading at 17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +27.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 58.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 19,335 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 36,892 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $173,998 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 135,775 shares at $67,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -119.50, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.