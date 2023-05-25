Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock Showcases 4.86% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has seen a 2.91% increase in the past week, with a 3.83% gain in the past month, and a -29.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for ZUMZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for ZUMZ’s stock, with a -22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is 15.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is $21.00, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for ZUMZ is 15.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.46% of that float. On May 25, 2023, ZUMZ’s average trading volume was 414.92K shares.

ZUMZ) stock’s latest price update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)’s stock price has soared by 3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 16.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZUMZ Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw -20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Brown Troy R., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $18.55 back on Apr 17. After this action, Brown Troy R. now owns 31,735 shares of Zumiez Inc., valued at $742,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc. stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.44. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.