ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): A Technical Analysis

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on May 25, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 24.74, however, the company has experienced a 8.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a 8.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.51% rise in the past month, and a -6.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for ZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for ZI’s stock, with a -23.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZI Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.17. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hays Joseph Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on May 22. After this action, Hays Joseph Christopher now owns 581,171 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $750,972 using the latest closing price.

Hyzer Peter Cameron, the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $22.09 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyzer Peter Cameron is holding 1,177,455 shares at $220,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.