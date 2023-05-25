Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WKSP is at 1.66.

The average price suggested by analysts for WKSP is $3.00, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for WKSP is 12.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for WKSP on May 25, 2023 was 65.42K shares.

WKSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) has jumped by 16.59 compared to previous close of 2.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WKSP’s Market Performance

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has seen a 25.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 81.61% gain in the past month and a 107.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for WKSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.60% for WKSP’s stock, with a 84.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKSP Trading at 81.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +80.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +25.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 217.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.