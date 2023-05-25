Workday Inc. (WDAY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WDAY is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WDAY is $215.65, which is $16.17 above than the current price. The public float for WDAY is 201.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of WDAY on May 25, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19 in relation to its previous close of 196.19. However, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Workday Stock Is Slipping. Uncertain Outlook Overshadows Strong Earnings.

WDAY’s Market Performance

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has seen a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month and a 6.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for WDAY’s stock, with a 14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WDAY Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.58. In addition, Workday Inc. saw 17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Chakraborty Sayan, who sale 10,734 shares at the price of $195.44 back on Apr 06. After this action, Chakraborty Sayan now owns 75,031 shares of Workday Inc., valued at $2,097,847 using the latest closing price.

BHUSRI ANEEL, the Co-CEO of Workday Inc., sale 11,734 shares at $196.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that BHUSRI ANEEL is holding 403,988 shares at $2,304,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc. stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.21. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc. (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Workday Inc. (WDAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.