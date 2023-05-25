WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY)’s stock price has soared by 18.37 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 71.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is $5.80, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for WKEY is 4.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKEY on May 25, 2023 was 978.74K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stock saw an increase of 71.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 76.32% and a quarterly increase of 62.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.20% for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.75% for WKEY’s stock, with a 99.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKEY Trading at 82.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.59%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +17.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 136.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.