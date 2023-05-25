Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) by analysts is $2.25, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for WTT is 19.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of WTT was 16.08K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WTT) stock’s latest price update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT)’s stock price has surge by 29.56relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTT’s Market Performance

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) has seen a 24.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.73% gain in the past month and a 9.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for WTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.36% for WTT’s stock, with a 23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTT Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTT rose by +25.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7254. In addition, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.81 for the present operating margin

+57.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stands at -10.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.