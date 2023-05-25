Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock Experiences -27.83% Monthly Change

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a -27.83% drop in the past month, and a -70.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.48% for UP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.34% for UP’s stock, with a -72.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is $2.47, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for UP is 221.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UP on May 25, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) has dropped by -8.85 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UP Trading at -36.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3814. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -67.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Smith Todd Lamar, who sale 273,504 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Todd Lamar now owns 1,777,778 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $283,897 using the latest closing price.

Dichter Kenneth H, the Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 152,327 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dichter Kenneth H is holding 14,851,599 shares at $171,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.33 for the present operating margin

-1.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stands at -35.14. The total capital return value is set at -48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.41. Equity return is now at value -157.00, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 122.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.96. Total debt to assets is 19.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 11.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.