What Recent Market Trends Mean for Niu Technologies’s (NIU) Stock

In the past week, NIU stock has gone up by 10.16%, with a monthly gain of 12.26% and a quarterly plunge of -10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for NIU’s stock, with a -6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Niu Technologies (NIU) is $36.31, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on May 25, 2023 was 511.10K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.36 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIU Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Niu Technologies (NIU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.