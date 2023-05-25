Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has increased by 208.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a 184.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on May 25, 2023 was 104.78K shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS stock saw an increase of 184.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 165.71% and a quarterly increase of 115.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.72% for Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 183.98% for WLDS stock, with a simple moving average of 92.33% for the last 200 days.

WLDS Trading at 164.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +166.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +207.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5381. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 219.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.