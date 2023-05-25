Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) by analysts is $40.21, which is $9.78 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of WBA was 7.02M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has decreased by -2.56 when compared to last closing price of 31.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBA’s Market Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.75% decline in the past month and a -14.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.39% for the last 200 days.

WBA Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.11. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 292,792 shares at the price of $170.77 back on May 11. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 33,366,388 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $50,000,090 using the latest closing price.

BREWER ROSALIND G, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that BREWER ROSALIND G is holding 369,945 shares at $339,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.