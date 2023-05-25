W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is above average at 14.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is $75.83, which is $19.58 above the current market price. The public float for WRB is 202.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRB on May 25, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

WRB) stock’s latest price update

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 56.81. However, the company has experienced a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WRB’s Market Performance

WRB’s stock has fallen by -2.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.80% and a quarterly drop of -15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for W. R. Berkley Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for WRB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.81% for the last 200 days.

WRB Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.25. In addition, W. R. Berkley Corporation saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRB starting from BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who purchase 1,434 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Aug 01. After this action, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD now owns 6,000 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation, valued at $88,692 using the latest closing price.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, the Director of W. R. Berkley Corporation, purchase 4,566 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD is holding 4,566 shares at $283,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W. R. Berkley Corporation stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.07. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.