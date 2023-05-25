VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 2.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNET is -0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is $37.78, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 124.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On May 25, 2023, VNET’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET’s stock has seen a -2.49% decrease for the week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month and a -35.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for VNET Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.91% for VNET’s stock, with a -43.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNET Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -53.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.