Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 16.29, however, the company has experienced a 3.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of VRT was 3.60M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a 32.79% rise in the past month, and a -1.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for VRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.29% for the last 200 days.

VRT Trading at 17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 71,600 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 03. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 71,600 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $1,001,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.