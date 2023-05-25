Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) Stock

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a -3.67% decrease in the past week, with a 13.92% gain in the past month, and a -15.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $12.29, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 250.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.51% of that float. On May 25, 2023, LAZR’s average trading volume was 11.15M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) has decreased by -2.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/23 that Tech Billionaire to Acquire Majority Stake in Forbes

LAZR Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Russell Austin, who purchase 791,113 shares at the price of $6.12 back on May 16. After this action, Russell Austin now owns 4,596,798 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $4,841,849 using the latest closing price.

Russell Austin, the Chairperson, President & CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Russell Austin is holding 3,805,685 shares at $938,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1087.04 for the present operating margin

-152.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -62.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.