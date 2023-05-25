U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 96.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is above average at 44.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) is $118.67, which is $24.8 above the current market price. The public float for USPH is 12.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USPH on May 25, 2023 was 78.55K shares.

USPH’s Market Performance

The stock of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) has seen a -16.39% decrease in the past week, with a -10.68% drop in the past month, and a -4.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for USPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.19% for USPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.13% for the last 200 days.

USPH Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USPH fell by -16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.74. In addition, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USPH starting from Harris Bernard A Jr, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $92.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Harris Bernard A Jr now owns 15,702 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $462,500 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON CAREY P, the Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., sale 471 shares at $95.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HENDRICKSON CAREY P is holding 14,886 shares at $45,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54.

Based on U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.