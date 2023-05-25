Trilogy Metals Inc.’s (TMQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, TMQ stock has gone down by -8.65%, with a monthly decline of -12.05% and a quarterly plunge of -11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Trilogy Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.08% for TMQ’s stock, with a -15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) by analysts is $1.18, The public float for TMQ is 116.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TMQ was 204.97K shares.

TMQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) has decreased by -8.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMQ Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMQ fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5741. In addition, Trilogy Metals Inc. saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMQ starting from Electrum Strategic Opportuniti, who purchase 2,181,818 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Apr 25. After this action, Electrum Strategic Opportuniti now owns 31,604,741 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc., valued at $1,200,000 using the latest closing price.

South32 Ltd, the 10% Owner of Trilogy Metals Inc., purchase 2,181,818 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that South32 Ltd is holding 18,595,311 shares at $1,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMQ

The total capital return value is set at -4.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.31. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.